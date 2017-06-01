Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch on Thursday launched a probe into sacked Aam Aadmi Party minister Kapil Mishra’s allegations that a Rs 300-crore “medicines scam” had taken place under the Arvind Kejriwal government. The ACB began its searches at several locations in New Delhi after Mishra claimed there had been “massive irregularities” in the purchase of medicines by the Health Department.

The sacked Delhi water minister had claimed, at a press conference on Saturday, that medicines worth crores were ordered by the AAP government under a free medicines scheme, but were never supplied to government pharmacies and hospitals. Instead, they were lying unused in stores, he claimed.

Police teams are now searching some of these stores, NDTV reported. Mishra had sought Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal’s direct intervention into the scam.

The Kejriwal government has called Mishra’s accusations “baseless” and said that at least 80% of the medicines are available at all government hospitals. However, Kejriwal had made a surprise visit to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on May 25, and found that it lacked medicines as well as basic facilities. He subsequently recommended the sacking of the hospital’s medical superintendent, in a letter to Baijal.

On Wednesday, after Mishra demanded a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on the several “scams” plaguing the Delhi government, he was roughed up by AAP MLAs and dragged out of the House by marshals.

Kapil Mishra was sacked as water minister in the Delhi Cabinet in May and suspended from the AAP. Mishra then held several press conferences in which he alleged corruption by AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra has accused Kejriwal of receiving Rs 2 crore from Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, as well as holding several shell companies to hide funds received by the party.