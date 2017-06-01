Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday lauded the Indian Army’s efforts to contain militancy and said infiltration bids by terrorists have reduced ever since the Army carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan in 2016.

“There is a shortfall in infiltration after the surgical strikes,” Rajnath Singh said at the Border Security Force’s investiture ceremony in New Delhi. He added that there will be “no compromise with national respect.” In September 2016, Indian Army had said it had carried out “surgical strikes” across the LoC in Pakistan to destroy the militant bases.

Rajnath Singh’s comments came just hours after the Army said Pakistani troops had attacked Indian posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 0730 hours”, a defence spokesperson told PTI.

In another incident on Thursday, security forces shot dead two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nathi Pora area in Sopore. The encounter was part of a joint operation conducted by the Rashtriya rifles and state police, ANI reported.