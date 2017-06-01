A look at the headlines right now:

There have been fewer infiltrations since the 2016 surgical strikes, says Rajnath Singh: He added that there will be ‘no compromise with national respect’. Narendra Modi reaches Russia, says visit aimed at cementing bilateral ties: The prime minister is scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin and will be in the country for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit. Cities across Maharashtra might face a supply crunch as farmers go on indefinite strike: The protesters have demanded loan waivers, free electricity and grants for irrigation, among other things. EC wants government to reconsider the changes to poll funding laws: The poll monitoring body argued that the changes, which exempt parties from disclosing donations received through electoral bonds, hamper transparency. ACB launches investigation into Kapil Mishra’s allegations of an AAP ‘medicines scam’: The sacked minister had claimed that drugs worth crores were ordered by the Delhi government, but were never sent to pharmacies. Philippines government air strike kills ten of its own soldiers instead of Islamic State fighters: The country’s defence minister said it must have happened by mistake. Arun Jaitley praises Centre’s three-year performance, demonetisation, GST initiatives: The finance minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party had inherited a weak system created by the previous ‘ regime’s ‘indecisiveness’. Chennai Silks building collapses after burning for 24 hours: No casualties were reported. Twenty-three-year-old engineer shot dead in her Noida building complex, murder caught on CCTV camera: Anjali Rathour’s family filed an FIR against a person who, they said, knew her for around two years. Two militants shot dead in encounter at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan in the KG sector, an official said.