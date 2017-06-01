The big news: Rajnath Singh says infiltrations lower since surgical strikes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Narendra Modi said the Russia visit aimed at cementing ties with Moscow, and farmers in Maharashtra went on an indefinite strike.
A look at the headlines right now:
- There have been fewer infiltrations since the 2016 surgical strikes, says Rajnath Singh: He added that there will be ‘no compromise with national respect’.
- Narendra Modi reaches Russia, says visit aimed at cementing bilateral ties: The prime minister is scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin and will be in the country for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit.
- Cities across Maharashtra might face a supply crunch as farmers go on indefinite strike: The protesters have demanded loan waivers, free electricity and grants for irrigation, among other things.
- EC wants government to reconsider the changes to poll funding laws: The poll monitoring body argued that the changes, which exempt parties from disclosing donations received through electoral bonds, hamper transparency.
- ACB launches investigation into Kapil Mishra’s allegations of an AAP ‘medicines scam’: The sacked minister had claimed that drugs worth crores were ordered by the Delhi government, but were never sent to pharmacies.
- Philippines government air strike kills ten of its own soldiers instead of Islamic State fighters: The country’s defence minister said it must have happened by mistake.
- Arun Jaitley praises Centre’s three-year performance, demonetisation, GST initiatives: The finance minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party had inherited a weak system created by the previous ‘ regime’s ‘indecisiveness’.
- Chennai Silks building collapses after burning for 24 hours: No casualties were reported.
- Twenty-three-year-old engineer shot dead in her Noida building complex, murder caught on CCTV camera: Anjali Rathour’s family filed an FIR against a person who, they said, knew her for around two years.
- Two militants shot dead in encounter at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan in the KG sector, an official said.