The Bombay Stock Exchange made a weak recovery after opening lower on Thursday morning. The indices were following cues from the results of the fourth quarter of the GDP growth rate. By 2.02pm though, the BSE Sensex was trading 17.54 points higher at 31,163.34, while the NSE Nifty was trading 1.40 points lower at 9,619.85.

Data suggested that India’s growth rate had slowed to 6.1% in the fourth quarter of the last financial year, which could have been dragged down by the Centre’s demonetisation drive, Financial Times had reported. China’s GDP, which grew 6.9% during the same time period, bumped India from the top spot in the list of the world’s fastest growing major economies.

Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were the biggest gainers, while Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing, Vedanta and ICICI Bank lost the most. A mixed trend was witnessed in auto stocks. Hero MotoCorp was up 1.37%, Mahindra & Mahindra was up 1.27% and Bajaj Auto advanced 0.83% advanced. Tata Motors was down 0.44%, Ashok Leyland was down 0.37% and TVS Motor Company declined by 0.12%.