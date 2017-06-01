Cyclone Mora has left a trail of damage in the North-Eastern states. In Mizoram, it triggered heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds. Although the cyclone snapped power connections and telecommunication networks in several areas, no casualty had been reported as of Thursday afternoon.

The cyclone damaged around 20 houses in Khawbung village near the Myanmar border. Patients at a Siaha district hospital had to scurry for shelter after the roof of one of the wards was blown away. It is also believed to have destroyed refugee camps housing Rohingya Muslims who are fleeing persecution in Myanmar. At least 10,000 thatched huts in Balukhali and Kutupalong camps were destroyed by strong winds.

Before the cyclone lashed Mizoram, authorities had asked people to take precaution. Residents were warned about massive landslides and flash floods. Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department officials told PTI that the torrential rain triggered landslides. A road on the southern outskirts of Aizawl is yet to be reopened. However, volunteers have been able to clear most of the roads by Thursday.

In Nagaland’s Phek district, four people have been reported missing and one suffered injured because of a flash flood triggerd by Mora, reported Morung Express. A search team has been pressed into service. The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority said two bridges in Phonkuri village were washed away. In Mokokchung district, on the other hand, strong winds damaged public utility services.

In Imphal, rivers were left overflowing in Khurai and Telipati in Imphal East, Singjamei Okram Leikai in Imphal West and different areas of Wangjing and Heirok in Thoubal district. Landslides hit five different districts, according to Imphal Free Press. Several houses were also damaged.

However, Bangaldesh was worst hit. At least six people were killed as the cyclone made landfall in the neighbouring country on Wednesday. Nearly 20 people were injured by falling trees and other storm-related accidents. While three people were killed in Cox’s Bazar, an infant died of cold in Bhole and two people died in Rangamati. Most of the deaths were caused by falling trees during the cyclone.