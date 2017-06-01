A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Weak GDP rate drags Sensex and Nifty down: China’s GDP result of 6.9% during the fourth quarter of 2016 pushed India from its top spot in the list of the world’s fastest growing major economies. Senior executives should take pay cuts to tackle layoffs in IT industry, says Narayana Murthy: He said it was important for the leaders in the sector to invest in the training of young engineers. IRCTC to introduce ‘buy tickets now and pay later’ service soon: The facility will allow passengers to book a ticket five days prior to the journey and pay the fare within 14 days. Cities across Maharashtra might face a supply crunch as farmers go on indefinite strike: The protesters have demanded loan waivers, free electricity and grants for irrigation, among other things. Arun Jaitley praises Centre’s three-year performance, demonetisation, GST initiatives: The finance minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party had inherited a weak system created by the previous ‘ regime’s ‘indecisiveness’. US visa applicants may now have to provide social media handles, personal details of past 15 years: However, this only applies to people under ‘additional scrutiny’, the US state department said. Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.23 per litre, diesel by 89 paise: The cost of a litre of petrol in Delhi will now be Rs 66.91 while a litre of diesel in the Capital will cost Rs 55.94.