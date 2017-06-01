The business wrap: Weak GDP rate drags Sensex and Nifty down, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Narayana Murthy said seniors should take pay cuts to tackle IT layoffs, and the IRCTC will soon start ‘buy tickets now and pay later’ service.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Weak GDP rate drags Sensex and Nifty down: China’s GDP result of 6.9% during the fourth quarter of 2016 pushed India from its top spot in the list of the world’s fastest growing major economies.
- Senior executives should take pay cuts to tackle layoffs in IT industry, says Narayana Murthy: He said it was important for the leaders in the sector to invest in the training of young engineers.
- IRCTC to introduce ‘buy tickets now and pay later’ service soon: The facility will allow passengers to book a ticket five days prior to the journey and pay the fare within 14 days.
- Cities across Maharashtra might face a supply crunch as farmers go on indefinite strike: The protesters have demanded loan waivers, free electricity and grants for irrigation, among other things.
- Arun Jaitley praises Centre’s three-year performance, demonetisation, GST initiatives: The finance minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party had inherited a weak system created by the previous ‘ regime’s ‘indecisiveness’.
- US visa applicants may now have to provide social media handles, personal details of past 15 years: However, this only applies to people under ‘additional scrutiny’, the US state department said.
- Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.23 per litre, diesel by 89 paise: The cost of a litre of petrol in Delhi will now be Rs 66.91 while a litre of diesel in the Capital will cost Rs 55.94.