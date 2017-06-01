The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation will soon launch a new service – ‘buy tickets now and pay later’, IANS reported on Thursday. The facility will allow passengers to buy tickets for all Express trains from the IRCTC website and pay later.

IRCTC spokesperson Sandip Dutta said the service would be provided in collaboration with Mumbai-based firm ePayLater. The facility will allow passengers to book a ticket five days prior to the journey and pay the fare within 14 days. However, a service charge of 3.5% would be charged on the transaction. The option would only be valid for e-tickets, though, said the official. “Those who want to opt for this service have to give their name, email ID, mobile number, their PAN card or Aadhaar details,” the IRCTC official said.

Passengers would be provided with an OTP (one-time password) once they are approved to use the feature, which will enable them to avail the service.