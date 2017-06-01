The Indian Army on Thursday killed five Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory fire assaults in Bhimber and Battal sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, The Statesman reported. Six Pakistani soldiers were also reported to be injured.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign office summoned Deputy Indian High Commissioner JP Singh and lodged a protest over ceasefire violation by India along the Line of Control. The Foreign Office said in a statement that India had resorted to firing in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors.

“The Director General South Asis & SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on 1 June, 2017 at 0715 hours, on the LoC in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors,” an official statement said.

The Indian Army said on Thursday morning Pakistani troops had attacked Indian posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 0730 hours”, a defence spokesperson told PTI.

In another incident on Thursday, security forces shot dead two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nathi Pora area in Sopore. The encounter was part of a joint operation conducted by the Rashtriya rifles and state police, ANI reported.