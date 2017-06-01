Improving energy and trade ties were few of the issues of mutual interest discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, on Thursday. The two leaders held talks on a variety of matters, including bilateral, regional and international issues, reported PTI. This was also the first time an Indo-Russia summit was held in St Petersburg.

Modi thanked Putin for helping India procure a membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, while Putin assured India will become a full-fledged member of the organisation in a week. China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had founded the SCO, a political, economic and military bloc, in 2001.

“As far as our international cooperation goes, one thing I would like to point out, in one week, India is becoming a full-fledged member of the SCO,” said Putin. “I would like to remind that process was launched in 2015 in Ufa, Russia. Russia has always supported this and given full assistance to it,” he added.

Narendra Modi too issued a statement. “Normally, international relations see ups and downs but history is witness Indo-Russia relations have not seen any ups and downs,” he said.

Around 12 agreements are expected to be signed between the two countries in a wide range of sectors, including science and technology, railways and cultural exchanges. They are also expected to release a “vision statement”. PTI reported India and Russia could also sign a deal which will see India building the last two units of its largest nuclear power plant in Kudankulam.

Modi will also attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, a business event, for the very first time on Friday, reported IANS.

On Thursday morning, Modi had visited a cemetery where he paid homage to the victims of World War II. Referring to Putin’s brother, who was killed 70 years ago in the battle of Leningrad, Modi said, “You are a leader whose family has given sacrifices. Your brother was martyred.”

Putin told Modi that such place will always have a special place in the Russian people’s heart and thanked him for visiting the memorial.

Modi is currently on a four-nation European tour. He had visited Germany and Spain before arriving in Russia. In the final leg of his tour, Modi will be heading to France, where he will meet the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron for the very first time.