Afghanistan on Wednesday cancelled a cricket series with Pakistan that was supposed to be held later this year, reported AFP. The decision came after a deadly attack in Kabul that the country believes was backed by Islamabad. At least 80 people were killed in the explosion on Wednesday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board issued a statement on Wednesday in which they announced their decision to scrap the Twenty20 match series that was supposed to be held in Kabul in July or August. “The ACB hereby cancel all kinds of cricket matches and initial mutual relationship agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the Afghan board said. “No agreement of friendly matches and mutual relationship agreement is possible with a country where terrorists are housed and provided safe havens.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has denied Afghanistan’s allegation about its role in the attack, reported BBC. Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said the claims were baseless and held that stability in the neighbouring country was in the interest of Islamabad. He also said the “rhetoric of blaming others” was aimed at hiding Afghanistan’s own failures.

No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack yet.