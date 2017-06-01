Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the civil aviation ministry would explore all the possibilities on how to private Air India. The state-run carrier has a debt of around Rs 50,000 crore and has reported a loss of about Rs 3,587 crore in 2015-2016.

“Niti Aayog has given its suggestions to the aviation ministry,” Jaitley said according to Mint. “Now, the aviation ministry will have to explore all the possibilities on how to privatise Air India.”

His remarks came amid protests by Air India employees against the government’s proposal. “We are shocked and surprised to know from media reports that the government is on the verge of taking a unilateral and arbitrary decision to privatise Air India,” Air Corporations Employees’ Union said in a statement, according to PTI.

The union members said they would launch a campaign soon demanding the government to drop its proposal.