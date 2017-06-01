The big news: Pakistan summons Indian envoy after cross-border firing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Vladimir Putin said India would be an SCO member in a week, and AAP said they would hold their own EVM ‘hackathon’ on the same day as the EC.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing along LoC, say Indian Army officials: A labourer working with the General Reserve Engineer Force was also killed in the exchange of fire.
- India will be Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member in a week, says Vladimir Putin after meeting Narendra Modi in Russia: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had founded the SCO, a political, economic and military bloc, in 2001.
- AAP will organise its own EVM ‘hackathon’ on the same day as the Election Commission: Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that it would be impossible to tamper the machines if contestants followed the poll body’s guidelines.
- Aviation ministry will plan privatisation of Air India, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister’s remarks came amid protests by the state-run carrier against the government’s proposal.
- Afghanistan cancels friendly cricket series with Pakistan after Kabul attack: Islamabad has, however, denied the allegations that they had a role to play in Wednesday’s explosion, and called the claims baseless.
- World’s largest plane that will launch rockets into space makes its first appearance: Stratolaunch, developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, will be demonstrated in 2019.
- Bengaluru BJP party worker hacked to death, personal rivalry suspected: Harish, 40, was the vice president of the party’s SC/ST Yuva Morcha in Anekal.
- Response to Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana wasn’t very good, says government: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said only Rs 5,000 crore in undisclosed income was declared under the post-demonetisation amnesty scheme.
- Kerala police arrest eight Youth Congress leaders for public slaughter of calf during festival: The men were allegedly shouting slogans against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government while committing the act. They later cooked and distributed the meat.
- Meghalaya BJP leader resigns protesting Centre’s ban on cattle sale at animal markets for slaughter: The party is hurting sentiments here on the beef issue and the tribal society has its own laws, said Bernard Marak.