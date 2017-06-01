Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara resigned from his post on Thursday a day after the Congress decided to continue with him as the party’s state unit president ahead of the Assembly elections in 2018, reported PTI. “As per the high command’s decision, I am submitting my resignation,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Congress had announced that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be their CM candidate for the polls next year. However, the party leadership had asked Parameshwara to resign and focus on his duties as Congress’ Karnataka chief ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Yes, I would have continued as the home minister, but I would also have to spend more time in preparing the party workers for the election,” Parameshwara said. He also rejected the reports that he was being demoted.

“Everyone has been given a responsibility…it is not a promotion or demotion,” he said, according to PTI. “The high-command has reposed its confidence in me.”

Parameshwara has been the KPCC president since October 2010. He served as the minister of state for sericulture when S Bangarappa was the chief minister of Karnataka. He was also the minister for higher education in the SM Krishna Cabinet.

Meanwhile, SR Patil was appointed the KPCC working president while state Power Minister DK Shivakumar was inducted as the Chairman of the Campaign Committee for the Assembly polls.