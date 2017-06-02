United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said Washington was withdrawing from the 2015 global agreement to fight climate change. The move is a huge setback to a major international effort, spearheaded by the previous US administration under Barack Obama, to counter effects of climate change.

Trump said he had prioritised American workers and saved many jobs with this decision. “We are getting out,” Trump said. “And we will start to renegotiate and we will see if there is a better deal. If we can, great. If we cannot, that is fine.”

The US president said countries like China and India, which were leading polluters, were getting away with a partial deal. “For example, under the agreement, China will be able to increase emissions by a staggering number of years – 13. They can do whatever they want for 13 years. Not us. India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries.”

He said there are multiple such instances of how the deal favours China and India. “As someone who cares deeply about our environment, I cannot in good conscience support a deal which punishes the United States. The Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States... We do not want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more. And they will not be,” said the US president.

Trump had vowed to pull out of the Paris Accord during his presidential election campaign. “I was elected by the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” Trump said during his address from the Rose Garden.

In a joint statement, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement could not be renegotiated. All nations, except for Syria and Nicaragua, agreed to the deal.

Obama said that while he was disappointed with the development, he was confident that US states, cities, and businesses will do “even more to protect future generations”.