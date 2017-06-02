An earthquake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale, hit Haryana in the small hours of Friday. Tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India. However, there has been no report of any casualty or damage to property yet, reported PTI.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that the quake’s epicentre was Rohtak district in Haryana. It took place around 4.25 am and lasted for about a minute, reported The Times of India.

More details awaited.