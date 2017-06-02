A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump says ‘we’re getting out of unfair’ Paris Accord that is partial to India, China: The United States president said Washington would try to renegotiate a deal better than the agreement that was signed by 195 nations. Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi: There has been no report of any casualty or damage to property. Kulbhushan Jadhav will remain alive until he has exhausted his mercy appeals, says Pakistan: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said there were “certain misrepresentations” made in the Indian media regarding the case. India will be Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member in a week, says Vladimir Putin after meeting Narendra Modi in Russia: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had founded the SCO, a political, economic and military bloc, in 2001. Aviation ministry will plan privatisation of Air India, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister’s remarks came amid protests by the state-run carrier against the government’s proposal. Meghalaya BJP leader resigns protesting Centre’s ban on cattle sale at animal markets for slaughter: The party is hurting sentiments here on the beef issue and the tribal society has its own laws, said Bernard Marak. Health Ministry says it followed ‘existing protocol’ on alerting the authorities about Zika cases: In its first press release since news of the diagnoses surfaced, the ministry did not explain why it took them five months to make the cases known publicly. AAP will organise its own EVM ‘hackathon’ on the same day as the Election Commission: Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that it would be impossible to tamper the machines if contestants followed the poll body’s guidelines. Kerala police arrest eight Youth Congress leaders for public slaughter of calf during festival: The men were allegedly shouting slogans against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government while committing the act. They later cooked and distributed the meat. Afghanistan cancels friendly cricket series with Pakistan after Kabul attack: Islamabad has, however, denied the allegations that they had a role to play in Wednesday’s explosion, and called the claims baseless.