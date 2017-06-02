The big news: Donald Trump pulls out of ‘unfair’ Paris Accord, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A moderate earthquake hit Haryana, and Pakistan said Kulbhushan Jadhav will not be executed until he has exhausted his mercy pleas.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump says ‘we’re getting out of unfair’ Paris Accord that is partial to India, China: The United States president said Washington would try to renegotiate a deal better than the agreement that was signed by 195 nations.
- Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi: There has been no report of any casualty or damage to property.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav will remain alive until he has exhausted his mercy appeals, says Pakistan: Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said there were “certain misrepresentations” made in the Indian media regarding the case.
- India will be Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member in a week, says Vladimir Putin after meeting Narendra Modi in Russia: China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had founded the SCO, a political, economic and military bloc, in 2001.
- Aviation ministry will plan privatisation of Air India, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister’s remarks came amid protests by the state-run carrier against the government’s proposal.
- Meghalaya BJP leader resigns protesting Centre’s ban on cattle sale at animal markets for slaughter: The party is hurting sentiments here on the beef issue and the tribal society has its own laws, said Bernard Marak.
- Health Ministry says it followed ‘existing protocol’ on alerting the authorities about Zika cases: In its first press release since news of the diagnoses surfaced, the ministry did not explain why it took them five months to make the cases known publicly.
- AAP will organise its own EVM ‘hackathon’ on the same day as the Election Commission: Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that it would be impossible to tamper the machines if contestants followed the poll body’s guidelines.
- Kerala police arrest eight Youth Congress leaders for public slaughter of calf during festival: The men were allegedly shouting slogans against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government while committing the act. They later cooked and distributed the meat.
- Afghanistan cancels friendly cricket series with Pakistan after Kabul attack: Islamabad has, however, denied the allegations that they had a role to play in Wednesday’s explosion, and called the claims baseless.