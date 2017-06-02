A gunman killed at least 34 people in a Manila casino during what police suspect was a failed robbery attempt, before killing himself, Reuters reported, quoting local media outlets on Friday. The unidentified attacker set gaming tables on fire at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex. Officials said another 54 people were hurt in the incident.

Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde ruled out the possibility of a terrorism angle and said the suspect had taken gambling chips worth $2,26,000, The Philippine Star reported.

Several of the victims died of suffocation as they tried to escape the smoking premises. Resort owner Travellers International Hotel Group Inc said officials were trying to collect more information. “We have been informed of several casualties, the number and identities of whom have yet to be determined,” the owner’s statement said.

The body of the suspected attacker was found in a hotel room. “He burned himself inside the hotel room 510,” national police chief Ronald dela Rosa told reporters.