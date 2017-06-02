Light showers in several areas of Mumbai on Thursday night triggered water logging in Andheri, Bandra and Khar. The pre-monsoon showers alerted the Mumbai civic body to take precautions to avoid flooding once the monsoon arrives, reported Hindustan Times.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has identified 66 spots across the city that are prone to chronic flooding. Of these, 36 are in the city while 22 in the western suburbs and eight in the eastern suburbs. Thursday’s rain, however, brought relief to the residents who were reeling under the high temperatures.

Weather officials said the rain is likely to continue. “Pre-monsoon showers are expected over the next few days due to strong westerly winds,” KS Hosalikar, Indian Meteorological Department’s deputy director-general (western region), told The Times of India. However, the IMD said the monsoon is likely to only arrive in earnest between June 8 and June 10, though the estimate could change by up to four days.

The city is likely to receive a “near-normal monsoon”, officials said. The monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 30, two days ahead of its usual schedule. Last year, the monsoon had arrived in Mumbai on June 20, after being delayed by 10 days.