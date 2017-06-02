NBC journalist Megyn Kelly became the target of trolls on social media on Friday after she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he was on Twitter. Modi is currently in Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Kelly, who is also in Russia to interview the president, was attending a state dinner party at the Konstantin Palace when she met Modi.

Kelly first exchanged pleasantries with Putin, and then with Modi. When Modi remarked that he had seen her tweet “with the umbrella”, Kelly laughed and responded, “Oh, are you on Twitter?” – a question to which Modi replied in the affirmative.

@megynkelly joins Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi ahead of tomorrow's International Economic Forum in Russia. pic.twitter.com/VaNLfrGgjO — Nitin Rathi (@nitinrathi16) June 2, 2017

Modi is the second-most followed world leader on Twitter with 30 million followers on his personal handle, after US President Donald Trump. As a result, many Twitter users did not take kindly to Kelly’s question.

Megyn Kelly asking #Modi if he's on #twitter tell either of 2 things

The world media is still ignorant of India or she was just being stupid — Yash Sharma (@yashrma) June 2, 2017

Megyn Kelly should be fired by NBC for her ignorance. Modi is the most followed world leader on Twitter. — Jayendran Menon (@Dayamaitreya) June 2, 2017

Unlike @megynkelly, Indian #PM @narendramodi did do his homework & makes small talk about umbrella photo on twitter! https://t.co/Mfnl3SPCyh — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 2, 2017

But some users also supported her, or took it as an opportunity to raise different grouses.

Every time a woman meets Modi she becomes fodder for troll army. Next up- Indians attack Megyn Kelly's FB page telling her who Sachin is. — Aditi (@awryaditi) June 2, 2017

Modi : "I saw your tweet With the Umbrella hehehe"

Megyn Kelly : "Are you on Twitter? SERIOUSLY?

M: Yes, All time. I run my govt from there pic.twitter.com/6M8OlKzRRD — FAZLUR 👦🏻 (@ifazlur) June 2, 2017

In additional to the followers on his personal handle, Modi has another 18 million on his official @PMOIndia page. His Facebook account has nearly 4.2 crore followers, while he is the most followed world leader on Instagram with 4.8 million followers.