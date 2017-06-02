NBC journalist Megyn Kelly gets trolled for asking Narendra Modi if he’s on Twitter
Modi is the second-most followed world leader on Twitter – with 30 million followers – after US President Donald Trump.
NBC journalist Megyn Kelly became the target of trolls on social media on Friday after she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he was on Twitter. Modi is currently in Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Kelly, who is also in Russia to interview the president, was attending a state dinner party at the Konstantin Palace when she met Modi.
Kelly first exchanged pleasantries with Putin, and then with Modi. When Modi remarked that he had seen her tweet “with the umbrella”, Kelly laughed and responded, “Oh, are you on Twitter?” – a question to which Modi replied in the affirmative.
Modi is the second-most followed world leader on Twitter with 30 million followers on his personal handle, after US President Donald Trump. As a result, many Twitter users did not take kindly to Kelly’s question.
But some users also supported her, or took it as an opportunity to raise different grouses.
In additional to the followers on his personal handle, Modi has another 18 million on his official @PMOIndia page. His Facebook account has nearly 4.2 crore followers, while he is the most followed world leader on Instagram with 4.8 million followers.