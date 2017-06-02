The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday told a Delhi court that it had lodged three separate First Information Reports on a complaint filed against state’s chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, as well as others. The FIRs have been filed in connection with an alleged Public Works Department scam. ACB told the court that it had filed three FIRs by itself on May 8.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra directed the assistant commissioner of the ACB to assess the threat posed to complainant Rahul Sharma. Sharma had alleged that two unknown bikers had recently fired shots at him on Thursday night. The court said that the FIR filed with regard to the attack on Sharma shows that his safety is at risk, and directed the ACB to file a status report on June 8 in the matter.

The court’s ruling came after it heard Sharma, the founder of the Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation, seeking direction to the police to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal, his late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, the proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines in Delhi.

On Thursday, the ACB had launched an investigation into sacked AAP minister Kapil Sharma’s claims that a Rs 300 crore medicines scam had taken place under the Kejriwal government. Sharma had alleged that medicines meant to be supplied to Delhi government hospitals and sold for free were instead lying unused in stores.