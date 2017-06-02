A look at the headlines right now:

World leaders condemn Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate deal: India, China showing strong leadership to fight climate change, says UNEP chief. India, Russia to set up joint ventures to build automobiles, aircraft: Vladimir Putin said the declining bilateral trade between the two countries had been reversed in 2017 and rose by 29% in the first quarter. Gunman kills 34 people in Manila casino in what appears to be a failed robbery attempt: Officials said at least 54 people were hurt in the incident and ruled out suspicions of terrorism. India successfully test-fires indigenous nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile in Odisha: Members of the strategic force command conducted the launch at the Chandipur base with guidance from DRDO experts. ACB lodges three FIRs against Arvind Kejriwal after allegations of a PWD scam: The complainant, Rahul Sharma, also claimed that two unknown bikers had recently fired shots at him. NDTV Profit to go off-air from June 5 and be transformed into NDTV Prime: The website, profit.ndtv.com will continue, a Business Standard report said. NHRC asks Defence Ministry to submit a report on action it has taken so far in Kashmir human shield case: The commission has given the ministry four weeks to respond. NBC journalist Megyn Kelly gets trolled for asking Narendra Modi if he’s on Twitter: Modi is the second-most followed world leader on Twitter – with 30 million followers – after US President Donald Trump. Section 144 imposed in parts of Nashik after farmers’ protest turns violent: The agitators demanded increased rates for their produce and a debt waiver. Scientists detect a third black hole merger, reaffirming the existence of gravitational waves: The latest discovery showed that this was a not a chance event, but a pattern, researchers said.