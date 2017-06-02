The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a money laundering case to investigate alleged irregularities in the 2016 Bihar toppers scam case. Unidentified officials told PTI that the ED has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against eight people, including the former chairman of the Bihar School Education Board and four school principals.

The PTI report said that the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report, its equivalent of a police First Information Report, after examining a Bihar Police FIR and the findings of a Special Investigation Team. The ED will now investigate the possible “proceeds of crime” generated by the accused and subsequent creation of illegal wealth by these individuals.

The scam first came to light in June 2016 when Ruby Rai, the topper in the arts stream, failed to answer basic questions during an interview, and even described political science as “prodigal science”, which taught cooking. The state government subsequently ordered an SIT investigation into the scam.

The state’s investigation team found how officials of the Bihar Board would arrange to tamper with answer sheets of students, or give them marks even without checking their papers.

So far, 21 people have been arrested in the case, including Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh, wife Usha Sinha, who is also a former JD(U) MLA, and Secretary-cum-Principal of Bishun Roy College, Bachcha Rai.

Bachcha Rai had allegedly bought a property worth Rs 2.5 crore, from the money he had made by selling marks. Though the Patna High Court granted bail to Rai, the Supreme Court cancelled it on April 20 after an appeal by the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

Lalkeshwar Prasad, Usha Sinha and Bachcha Rai are believed to be the kingpins of the toppers scam.The Enforcement Directorate is likely to soon record statements of the accused, as well as attach their assets under the Act.