The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange continued with their record streak and closed at all-time highs, with the Sensex and Nifty staying above their benchmarks. The 30-share Sensex was up 135.70 points and closed at 31,273, while Nifty50 was up 37.40 points at 9,653.50. Strong global markets and an early onset of monsoon had a positive impact on the market.

Earlier in the day, the Sensex rose nearly 200 points to hit a record high of 31,332 points, surpassing the previous milestone of 31,220 on May 29, and Nifty jumped to an all-time high of 9,673 points, scaling past the peak of 9,637 hit on May 29.

Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Hero Motocorp and Adani Ports were among the top Sensex gainers, whereas GAIL India, BPCL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Auto and Infosys lost the most. Midcap companies and pharmaceuticals gained for the fourth consecutive session. Among BSE sectorial indices, real estate shares witnessed the most buying interest, with Oberoi Realty being the top gainer. It was followed by healthcare and consumer durables among the highest gainers.