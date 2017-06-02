A look at the headlines right now:

Sensex, Nifty close at record highs on strong global cues: Earlier in the day, the 30-share index rose nearly 200 points to hit 31,332 points and Nifty50 jumped to 9,673 points. Aviation ministry will plan privatisation of Air India, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister’s remarks came amid protests by the state-run carrier against the government’s proposal. NDTV Profit to go off-air from June 5 and be transformed into NDTV Prime: The website, profit.ndtv.com will continue, a Business Standard report said. Response to Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana wasn’t very good, says government: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said only Rs 5,000 crore in undisclosed income was declared under the post-demonetisation amnesty scheme. India, Russia to set up joint ventures to build automobiles, aircraft: Vladimir Putin said the declining bilateral trade between the two countries had been reversed in 2017 and rose by 29% in the first quarter. Ravi Narain resigns as National Stock Exchange vice chairman amid SEBI investigation: The exchange is believed to have given preferential access to some brokers to its servers between 2012 and 2014 when Narain was the CEO and MD. Scientists detect a third black hole merger, reaffirming the existence of gravitational waves: The latest discovery showed that this was a not a chance event, but a pattern, researchers said.