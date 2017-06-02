Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee on Friday was suspended from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for three months for his “lavish lifestyle”, ANI reported. The decision was announced by the West Bengal state secretary Suryakanta Mishra on Friday during a state committee meeting, reported Economic Times.

Banerjee has been accused of having a lavish lifestyle and using expensive gadgets, which is completely against the ideology of the communist party. The complaints against Banerjee will be investigated by a three-member inquiry commission, comprising Lok Sabha MP and politburo member Mohammed Salim, central committee member Madan Ghosh and state secretariat member Mridul De. The commission has been asked to submit its report in two months.

“I do not know anything about the decision of the party.” Banerjee told The Economic Times.

Earlier this year, Banerjee had uploaded a picture on social media, sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple smart watch, reported Hindustan Times. The photograph created quite a stir, with a party member asking how Banerjee paid for it.