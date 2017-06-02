Maharashtra farmers on Friday found support in social activist Anna Hazare, who offered to mediate between the government and the protesting farmers, reported PTI. The Gandhian also requested the farmers to resort to peaceful ways of protest.

“I extend my support to farmers’ agitation and the cause behind it,” Hazare said. “It is better if they resort to a peaceful way of protest. If farmers’ leaders wish so, I am ready to initiate a dialogue with farmers and the government.”

At least half a million farmers from several villages across Maharashtra had gone on an indefinite strike on Thursday after talks with the government for loan waivers failed. The farmers demanded free electricity, appropriate remuneration for their produce, irrigation grants, higher prices for milk and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

Hazare’s appeal came after the farmers’ protest turned violent in several parts of the state on Friday. Protesters took to vandalising vehicles transporting milk, produce and meat to cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, Mint reported. Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, which restricts the assembly of four or more people, was also imposed in some parts of Nashik. Several farmers were detained during the protests, ANI reported.

Hazare asked the farmers to shun violence and said offered to help initiate a dialogue between the protestors and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CM had also expressed his willingness to hold talks with the protesting farmers on Thursday. “’Satyagraha’ is a birthright of all,” the CM had said. “The government should not use police force when there is a peaceful agitation.”

Hazare also said the farmers’ protests was a direct result of “anti-farmer” policies of the government. Farmers in Nashik, however, criticised Hazare’s demand of peaceful protests, saying he never uttered a word when farmers were committing suicide, reported PTI.