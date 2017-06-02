Pakistani musician Aamir Zaki died on Friday at the age of 49, reported The Express Tribune. The former member of the Pakistani pop band Vital Signs died of cardiac arrest after prolonged illness. He was a singer, composer and a guitarist.

“We are still shifting the body,” his family told the Pakistani newspaper. “The funeral will most likely be held tomorrow.”

Zaki started touring with musician Alamgir as his lead guitarist when he was 16, reported Geo TV. He released his debut album Signature in 1995. He appeared in Coke Studio in 2014.