Shashi Shekhar Vempati was appointed the chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati on Friday, reported ANI. He will hold the post for five years.

The decision was taken by a three-member panel, headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari, reported Outlook. Vempati was a part-time member of the board of the public broadcaster.

Vempati is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay). He heads an online media firm. He has worked for Infosys in the past. He will succeed interim CEO Rajeev Singh, who was appointed to the post after SC Panda retired.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati is the new CEO of Prasar Bharati — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017