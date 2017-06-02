The big news: Narendra Modi says India is committed to climate protection, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Shashi Shekhar Vempati was appointed the CEO of Prasar Bharati, and Anna Hazare offered to mediate between protesting farmers and the state.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India is committed to protecting the climate, Narendra Modi says in Russia: The prime minister said ties between India and Russia have grown stronger and deeper with time.
- Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed CEO of Prasar Bharati: The decision was taken by a three-member panel, headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari.
- Social activist Anna Hazare offers to mediate between protesting farmers and Maharashtra government: His statement came after the farmers’ protest turned violent in several parts of the state on Friday.
- CPM suspends Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for ‘lavish lifestyle’: He has been accused of using expensive gadgets, which is against the ideology of the communist party.
- Pakistani musician Aamir Zaki dead at 49: He died of cardiac arrest after prolonged illness, his family said.
- Wipro receives second threat email demanding Rs 500-crore ransom, security heightened: The sender had first sent an email on May 5 demanding payment in virtual currency of bitcoins.
- Haryana government renames HUDA to avoid confusion with former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda: The Congress said the move reflected the BJP government’s concern over former chief minister’s ‘increasing popularity’.
- Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee title, becomes 13th consecutive winner of Indian origin: She beat another Indian-American, Rohan Rajeev, to win the $40,000 cash prize.
- Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against eight accused in Bihar toppers scam: The scam first came to light in June 2016 when Ruby Rai, the topper in the arts stream, failed to answer basic questions during an interview.
- World leaders condemn Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate deal: India, China showing strong leadership to fight climate change, says UNEP chief.