A look at the headlines right now:

India is committed to protecting the climate, Narendra Modi says in Russia: The prime minister said ties between India and Russia have grown stronger and deeper with time. Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed CEO of Prasar Bharati: The decision was taken by a three-member panel, headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari. Social activist Anna Hazare offers to mediate between protesting farmers and Maharashtra government: His statement came after the farmers’ protest turned violent in several parts of the state on Friday. CPM suspends Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for ‘lavish lifestyle’: He has been accused of using expensive gadgets, which is against the ideology of the communist party. Pakistani musician Aamir Zaki dead at 49: He died of cardiac arrest after prolonged illness, his family said. Wipro receives second threat email demanding Rs 500-crore ransom, security heightened: The sender had first sent an email on May 5 demanding payment in virtual currency of bitcoins. Haryana government renames HUDA to avoid confusion with former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda: The Congress said the move reflected the BJP government’s concern over former chief minister’s ‘increasing popularity’. Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee title, becomes 13th consecutive winner of Indian origin: She beat another Indian-American, Rohan Rajeev, to win the $40,000 cash prize. Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against eight accused in Bihar toppers scam: The scam first came to light in June 2016 when Ruby Rai, the topper in the arts stream, failed to answer basic questions during an interview. World leaders condemn Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate deal: India, China showing strong leadership to fight climate change, says UNEP chief.