The police on Friday arrested Ganesh Kumar, who had topped Bihar Board Class 12 exams, after his results were cancelled earlier in the day, ANI reported. An FIR was lodged against him by the Bihar School Examination Board and a case of cheating has been made against him.

Kumar has also been accused of concealing his age, reported NDTV. He had claimed to be 24 when he is actually 42 and the father of two children, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor told the news channel.

Kumar had appeared for the Class 12 board exams at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High School in Samastipur and had scored 82.6%. He had topped in the humanities stream, and scored 65 out of 70 marks in music practical exams. He scored 92% in Hindi, 82% in music and 42% in social science.

However, during an interview with a TV channel on Thursday, he referred to singer Lata Mangeshkar as “Maithili Kokila” – a title actually given to folk singer Sharda Sinha. He also had a difficult time explaining what “sur”, “taal” and “matra” were, PTI reported.

Kumar’s arrest comes a day after state Education Minister Ashok Choudhary had accused the media of “raking up” something negative. “The board chairman himself has said the evaluation process was carried out in a proper manner,” Choudhary had told PTI.

Last year, Bihar’s Class 12 topper, Ruby Rai, had gotten into trouble after a TV channel showed her failing to answer basic questions about her subjects. She had even described political science as “prodigal science”, which taught cooking. The state government subsequently had ordered an SIT investigation into the scam. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case to investigate alleged irregularities.

