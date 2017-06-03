Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Paris on Friday as part of his four-nation tour. France is his last stop. While there, he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was voted in on May 8 after a polarised election. “Reached France for a vital visit to enhance ties with one of our most important strategic partners,” Modi tweeted, in both English and French, when he arrived.

Reached France for a vital visit to enhance ties with one of our most important strategic partners. pic.twitter.com/m402KMDZc7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2017

Modi said he would discuss “issues of mutual interest” with Macron, including reforms to the United Nations Security Council, terrorism, climate change and solar power, along with India’s membership in international bodies that regulate exports. France contributes to various development projects in India, including defence, space research, nuclear energy and civic projects, PTI reported.

On this trip, Modi also visited Germany, Spain and Russia at a time when the United States’ dominance in world politics has moved to shaky ground with President Donald Trump’s policies growing increasingly isolationist. In Russia on Friday, Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Paris climate change accord, hours after Trump invited global condemnation for pulling the US out of it. Macron, meanwhile, was hailed as a new force in international leadership after he led the criticism of Trump alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In St Petersburg, Modi addressed the plenary session of the economic forum on Friday where he was invited as the guest of honour. Earlier on Friday, India and Russia had agreed to set up joint ventures for manufacturing aircraft and automobiles, in an effort to boost trade and economic ties as part of Modi’s visit to the country.