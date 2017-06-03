The United Nations on Friday expressed concern about the increasing incidents of cross-border shelling along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, reported PTI. UN Secretary General António Guterres is closely following the developments in the region, his spokesperson said.

“I think the situation that we’ve seen in that area continues to be of concern to us and, as I’ve said before, the Secretary-General is following the situation very closely,” UN Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

On Saturday morning, there were reports of firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Indian Army said Pakistan had violated the ceasefire late on Friday night at 11 pm. Small arms, automatics, 82mm and 120 mm mortars were fired by Pakistan at Indian posts, the Army said, adding that they are currently retaliating.

While, Dujarric has repeatedly said that Guterres is closely following the situation in Kashmir, no direct intervention has been made by the UN chief so far to resolve the conflict. Dujarric has said on multiple occasions that the UN chief wants India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir conflict through engagement and dialogue.

On Thursday, The Indian Army killed five Pakistani soldiers when the troops retaliated to what they . called indiscriminate firing from across the border in the Bhimber and Battal sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, The Statesman had reported. Six Pakistani soldiers were also reported to be injured. A labourer working with General Reserve Engineer Force was also killed in the exchange and two Border Security Force jawans were injured.