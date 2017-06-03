A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi arrives in France, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron: On Friday, he had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Paris climate change accord after Donald Trump pulled the US out of it. Leo Varadkar – the gay son of an Indian immigrant – will be Ireland’s next prime minister: He has widely backed LGBT and abortion rights, though his economic policies are considered conservative. UN says it is concerned about the tense situation at the LoC: UN Secretary General António Guterres is closely following the developments in the region, his spokesperson said. Modi brings up vedas when asked about Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate accord: The prime minister said it was written in the vedas about 5,000 years ago that it was not right to exploit nature. Election Commission’s EVM challenge to go on as scheduled after Uttarakhand HC rejects stay petition: Fourteen machines that were used in recent Assembly polls will be provided for the challenge, which will start at 10 am on Saturday. 42-year-old Bihar board ‘topper’ Ganesh Kumar arrested for cheating: His results were cancelled by the BSEB earlier in the day. Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed CEO of Prasar Bharati: The decision was taken by a three-member panel, headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari. Wipro receives second threat email demanding Rs 500-crore ransom, security heightened: The sender had first sent an email on May 5 demanding payment in virtual currency of bitcoins. CPM suspends Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for ‘lavish lifestyle’: He has been accused of using expensive gadgets, which is against the ideology of the communist party. Social activist Anna Hazare offers to mediate between protesting farmers and Maharashtra government: His statement came after the farmers’ protest turned violent in several parts of the state on Friday.