The big news: Modi arrives in France on last-leg of four-nation trip, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Leo Varadkar will be the new prime minister of Ireland, and the UN chief said he was concerned about the India-Pakistan LoC firings.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi arrives in France, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron: On Friday, he had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Paris climate change accord after Donald Trump pulled the US out of it.
- Leo Varadkar – the gay son of an Indian immigrant – will be Ireland’s next prime minister: He has widely backed LGBT and abortion rights, though his economic policies are considered conservative.
- UN says it is concerned about the tense situation at the LoC: UN Secretary General António Guterres is closely following the developments in the region, his spokesperson said.
- Modi brings up vedas when asked about Trump’s decision to exit the Paris climate accord: The prime minister said it was written in the vedas about 5,000 years ago that it was not right to exploit nature.
- Election Commission’s EVM challenge to go on as scheduled after Uttarakhand HC rejects stay petition: Fourteen machines that were used in recent Assembly polls will be provided for the challenge, which will start at 10 am on Saturday.
- 42-year-old Bihar board ‘topper’ Ganesh Kumar arrested for cheating: His results were cancelled by the BSEB earlier in the day.
- Shashi Shekhar Vempati appointed CEO of Prasar Bharati: The decision was taken by a three-member panel, headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari.
- Wipro receives second threat email demanding Rs 500-crore ransom, security heightened: The sender had first sent an email on May 5 demanding payment in virtual currency of bitcoins.
- CPM suspends Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee for ‘lavish lifestyle’: He has been accused of using expensive gadgets, which is against the ideology of the communist party.
- Social activist Anna Hazare offers to mediate between protesting farmers and Maharashtra government: His statement came after the farmers’ protest turned violent in several parts of the state on Friday.