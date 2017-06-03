The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) board examination results 2017 on Saturday afternoon.

The results will be made available on the official websites of the board: cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The board has also tied up with search engine Bing to enable students to check their result. The results can also be checked on phone through SMS.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. The board had declared the Class 12 results on May 28, but results for the Class 10 examinations were delayed. Students were anxious as the board had not announced the result date for the longest time, though it put out a notification to the effect on Friday night.