The big news: NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi arrived in France on the last leg of his four-nation trip, and the UN chief said he was concerned about the India-Pakistan LoC firing
A look at the headlines right now:
- NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana to uncover suspected militancy funding by Pakistan: Searches were conducted early on Saturday at the homes of the close aides and kins of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
- Narendra Modi arrives in France, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron: On Friday, he had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Paris climate change accord after Donald Trump pulled the US out of it.
- UN says it is concerned about the tense situation at the LoC: UN Secretary General António Guterres is closely following the developments in the region, his spokesperson said.
- Leo Varadkar – the gay son of an Indian immigrant – will be Ireland’s next prime minister: He has widely backed LGBT and abortion rights, though his economic policies are considered conservative.
- Matter of Subhas Chandra Bose’s death is not closed, says Centre after RTI reply claimed otherwise: The Centre’s U-turn came after facing backlash from political parties, including the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal BJP for its definitive answer.
- CBI uncovers transfer racket at Army HQ, arrests Lt Colonel, middleman allegedly running it: Army officers allegedly paid lakhs to get a post of their liking.
- Maharashtra’s farmers call off their strike after Devendra Fadnavis says he is open to waiving loans: He also promised farmers that a state-level commission would be formed to manage the costs farmers incur and the prices at which they sell their produce.
- Times Now apologises for saying Amit Shah is heading to Pakistan when it actually meant Kerala: The channel had run the dubious headline at a time when the state was protesting vehemently against the Centre’s new cow slaughter rules.
- The CBSE Class 10 results are out: The results are available on the official websites of the board: cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
- Germany’s Rock am Ring festival evacuated after authorities say they got a ‘concrete’ terror warning: The festival grounds were cleared by 9.30 pm, about half an hour after the people were asked to leave.