A look at the headlines right now:

NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana to uncover suspected militancy funding by Pakistan: Searches were conducted early on Saturday at the homes of the close aides and kins of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Narendra Modi arrives in France, where he will meet President Emmanuel Macron: On Friday, he had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Paris climate change accord after Donald Trump pulled the US out of it. UN says it is concerned about the tense situation at the LoC: UN Secretary General António Guterres is closely following the developments in the region, his spokesperson said. Leo Varadkar – the gay son of an Indian immigrant – will be Ireland’s next prime minister: He has widely backed LGBT and abortion rights, though his economic policies are considered conservative. Matter of Subhas Chandra Bose’s death is not closed, says Centre after RTI reply claimed otherwise: The Centre’s U-turn came after facing backlash from political parties, including the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal BJP for its definitive answer. CBI uncovers transfer racket at Army HQ, arrests Lt Colonel, middleman allegedly running it: Army officers allegedly paid lakhs to get a post of their liking. Maharashtra’s farmers call off their strike after Devendra Fadnavis says he is open to waiving loans: He also promised farmers that a state-level commission would be formed to manage the costs farmers incur and the prices at which they sell their produce. Times Now apologises for saying Amit Shah is heading to Pakistan when it actually meant Kerala: The channel had run the dubious headline at a time when the state was protesting vehemently against the Centre’s new cow slaughter rules. The CBSE Class 10 results are out: The results are available on the official websites of the board: cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Germany’s Rock am Ring festival evacuated after authorities say they got a ‘concrete’ terror warning: The festival grounds were cleared by 9.30 pm, about half an hour after the people were asked to leave.