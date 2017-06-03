An Indian soldier was killed and five others were injured when suspected militants attacked an Army convoy in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, defence officials told PTI. The attack took place near the Lower Munda toll post, about 100 km from Srinagar, in Qazigund area of the district.

Officials told The Indian Express said that the suspected militants opened fire on the convoy when it was on its way to Srinagar from Jammu. The injured have been taken to a hospital and a search operation is on in the area. Vehicular movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been temporarily halted, reported NDTV.

The attack comes after reports of exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Army said that Pakistani troops first resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling, according to Hindustan Times. “Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 11 pm on Friday along the Line of Control in Poonch sector”, a defence spokesperson told PTI, adding that the Indian Army retaliated effectively.