The Malaysian government is offering cash rewards to citizens to make videos on how to “prevent” homosexuality, Reuters reported. The country’s health ministry has launched a competition that asks participants to focus on prevention and control of “gender confusion”. Winners will reportedly win almost $230 (approximately Rs 14,815) in cash.

The ministry has asked participants to include the “consequences” of being LGBT, as well as how to “prevent, control and seek help” for them. Other categories include cybersex and sexual reproductive health that include examples of pre-marital sex, teen pregnancy and the impact of “free sex”, Reuters reported.

The contest had drawn criticism from lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual groups. “The very fact that they lump LGBT people under a category called ‘gender confusion’ shows that the authorities are very much confused themselves,” activist Pang Khee Teik told AFP. “It is mind-blowing that a government agency wants the whole country to be sucked into its confluence of confusion.”

Malaysia considers homosexuality a taboo and acts of gay sex are punishable by up to 20 years in jail, caning or a fine.