A Delhi court has asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to vacate a government bungalow in the Capital, PTI reported on Saturday. Calling him an “unauthorised occupant”, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the Congress leader against an earlier eviction order by the estate officer.

The bunglow in Janpath was allocated to Singh when he was a Member of Parliament. According to the March 24 order, the bunglow was allotted to Singh till 2019. However, it was cancelled with effect from December 23 last year after he resigned from the Lok Sabha on November 23, 2016. “The appellant’s contention that he could not have been termed an unauthorised occupant as his initial allotment was valid till 2019 and he has been paying market rent, is untenable,” said District and Sessions Judge Poonam A Bamba, according to PTI.

Besides, the court also dismissed his contention that his plea before the Lok Sabha House Committee was still pending. On February 10 this year, Singh had requested that he be allowed to retain the bunglow on humanitarian grounds. He had argued that he was a heart patient and was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.