Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to France on Saturday, said India is committed to the Paris Accord. His statements gain significance following United States President Donald Trump’s announcement about Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement. After his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said climate change and terrorism are the two biggest global challenges today.

Modi and Macron addressed a joint press conference after their meeting. “The Paris Agreement is a shared legacy of the world,” Modi said. “It will benefit the future generations as well.” The prime minister said the accord is an “article of faith” and reflects the duty to protect the earth.

On bilateral ties, Modi said the two countries want to strengthen ties through trade, technology, innovation, investment, energy, education and enterprise. France contributes to various development projects in India, including defence, space research, nuclear energy and civic projects, PTI reported.

Macron accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India later this year where he will convene a meeting of the world solar alliance. The newly-elected French president said his country was committed to India’s fight against militancy. “Many Indian soldiers died for our country, for its freedom,” Macron said. “It is evidence of the strong bond our countries share.” Meanwhile, Modi paid a visit to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

France was the last leg of Modi’s four-nation tour. On this trip, Modi also visited Germany, Spain and Russia at a time when the United States’ dominance in world politics has moved to shaky ground with President Donald Trump’s policies growing increasingly isolationist.

Earlier in Russia on Friday, Modi had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Paris climate change accord, hours after Trump invited global condemnation for pulling the US out of it. Macron, meanwhile, was hailed as a new force in international leadership after he led the criticism of Trump alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

