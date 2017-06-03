The big news: PM Modi says Paris Agreement is an article of faith for India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two jawans were killed as militants ambushed Army convoy in Kulgam, and the overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 exam dropped drastically.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi says Paris Agreement is a shared world legacy as he visits France: On bilateral ties, Modi said the two countries want to strengthen ties through trade, technology, innovation, investment, energy, education and enterprise.
- Two soldiers killed, 4 injured as militants attack Army convoy in Kulgam: This comes after reports of exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.
- The CBSE Class 10 results are out, pass percentage falls sharply: Officials said nationwide pass percentages have been on a decline since 2014.
- Rajnath Singh says Army chief’s opinion on use of methods like human shield is not wrong: The home minister said the government has a ‘concrete strategy for a permanent solution in Kashmir’.
- At least 12 killed as explosions rock funeral for politician’s son in Kabul: However, the Afghan media reported the toll to be as high as 18.
- Both NCP and CPM refuse to participate in the Election Commission’s EVM challenge: Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opened registration for its parallel EVM hackathon that it will conduct as part of its protest against the poll monitoring body.
- NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana to uncover suspected militancy funding by Pakistan: Searches were conducted early on Saturday at the homes of the close aides and kins of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.
- CBI uncovers transfer racket at Army HQ, arrests Lt Colonel, middleman allegedly running it: Army officers allegedly paid lakhs to get a post of their liking.
- Key accused in 2011 Bhanwari Devi murder case arrested after six years in Madhya Pradesh: Indra Bishnoi had allegedly conspired with her brother and former Congress legislator Malkhan Singh Bishnoi to kill Devi.
- Malaysia government is offering cash for videos on ‘preventing homosexuality’, says report: Participants have been asked to focus on prevention and control of ‘gender confusion’.