Narendra Modi says Paris Agreement is a shared world legacy as he visits France: On bilateral ties, Modi said the two countries want to strengthen ties through trade, technology, innovation, investment, energy, education and enterprise. Two soldiers killed, 4 injured as militants attack Army convoy in Kulgam: This comes after reports of exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. The CBSE Class 10 results are out, pass percentage falls sharply: Officials said nationwide pass percentages have been on a decline since 2014. Rajnath Singh says Army chief’s opinion on use of methods like human shield is not wrong: The home minister said the government has a ‘concrete strategy for a permanent solution in Kashmir’. At least 12 killed as explosions rock funeral for politician’s son in Kabul: However, the Afghan media reported the toll to be as high as 18. Both NCP and CPM refuse to participate in the Election Commission’s EVM challenge: Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opened registration for its parallel EVM hackathon that it will conduct as part of its protest against the poll monitoring body. NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana to uncover suspected militancy funding by Pakistan: Searches were conducted early on Saturday at the homes of the close aides and kins of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. CBI uncovers transfer racket at Army HQ, arrests Lt Colonel, middleman allegedly running it: Army officers allegedly paid lakhs to get a post of their liking. Key accused in 2011 Bhanwari Devi murder case arrested after six years in Madhya Pradesh: Indra Bishnoi had allegedly conspired with her brother and former Congress legislator Malkhan Singh Bishnoi to kill Devi. Malaysia government is offering cash for videos on ‘preventing homosexuality’, says report: Participants have been asked to focus on prevention and control of ‘gender confusion’.