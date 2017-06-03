The Centre on Saturday extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar until further orders, PTI reported. The Bharatiya-led government also extended the terms of five additional solicitor generals of the Supreme Court.

The additional solicitor generals whose terms have been extended are Pinky Anand, Maninder Singh, PS Patwalia, Tushar Mehta and PS Narsimha. “The appointments committee of the Cabinet has extended the tenure of the law officers until further orders,” an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Rohatgi was appointed 14th Attorney General of India for a three-year term on June 19, 2014. He has represented the Centre in several major cases, including the ongoing triple talaq case. He represented the Gujarat government in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases.

Rohatgi had represented industrialist Anil Ambani in the gas dispute case between the Ambani brothers. He served as an Additional Solicitor General of India under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership.