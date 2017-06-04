At least six people were killed in an attack in central London on Saturday night, Scotland Yard said. At least three attackers are believed to been shot dead by the police. A van drove into people near the London Bridge on Saturday, days before the general election in the country. Incidents of stabbing were also reported at nearby Borough Market.

The police said that all the attackers involved in the incident had been killed, reported AP. “At least 20 casualties have been taken to six hospitals across London,” Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. “The investigation is being led by the Counter Terrorism Command.”

A van driven by a man travelling at about “50 miles an hour” rammed into people, BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was present there at the time of the incident, said. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people,” she said. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.”

Witnesses said that soon after the van incident on the London Bridge, a knife-wielding man started charging towards a bar packed with people, reported AFP. The police asked people to run to a place of safety and hide as the attackers may still be armed and in the area. The local administration is working with the rescue services to find people who may have fallen into the River Thames, reported Reuters.

The toll in the attack is not clear yet, however, multiple casualties are suspected, reported AFP. The police hasve yet to confirm the number of attackers involved in the incidents, but some reports said that two of them were killed in police firing. The police have cordoned off the area and ambulances have been brought in.

Rowley urged people who had filed the incident or had images to pass them on to the police by uploading them on www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack and said the incident is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events,” she said in statement.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the incident as a “horrific terrorist attack”. “We don’t yet know the full details, but this was deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night,” he said according to BBC.

United States President Donald offered help to the UK, tweeting, “We are with you. God bless!” he tweeted.

The incident comes two weeks after 22 people died in a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester. In a similar incident in March 2017, a man had mowed people down with his vehicle on the Westminster bridge while heading to the Parliament building. At least 40 others were injured in the incident.