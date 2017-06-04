The big news: At least 6 people killed in car and stabbing attack in London, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The GST Council fixed rates for gold, diamond and others, and the BJP demanded an apology from Congress for publishing wrong map of Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 6 people killed in car and stabbing attack in London, three attackers shot dead, say police: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a ‘potential act of terrorism’.
- GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process.
- Map in new Congress booklet shows J&K as ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’, BJP demands apology: Party leader Ajay Maken said it was a ‘printing error’.
- Centre extends Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and other senior law officers’ terms: Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and Additional Solicitor Generals Pinky Anand, Maninder Singh, PS Patwalia, Tushar Mehta and PS Narsimha also got extension.
- Narendra Modi says Paris Agreement is a shared world legacy as he visits France: On bilateral ties, Modi said the two countries want to strengthen ties through trade, technology, innovation, investment, energy, education and enterprise.
- Two soldiers killed, 4 injured as militants attack Army convoy in Kulgam: This comes after reports of exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.
- The CBSE Class 10 results are out, pass percentage falls sharply: Officials said nationwide pass percentages have been on a decline since 2014.
- At least 12 killed as explosions rock funeral for politician’s son in Kabul: However, the Afghan media reported the toll to be as high as 18.
- Both NCP and CPM refuse to participate in the Election Commission’s EVM challenge: Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opened registration for its parallel EVM hackathon that it will conduct as part of its protest against the poll monitoring body.
- NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana to uncover suspected militancy funding by Pakistan: Searches were conducted early on Saturday at the homes of the close aides and kins of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.