At least 6 people killed in car and stabbing attack in London, three attackers shot dead, say police: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a ‘potential act of terrorism’. GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process. Map in new Congress booklet shows J&K as ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’, BJP demands apology: Party leader Ajay Maken said it was a ‘printing error’. Centre extends Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and other senior law officers’ terms: Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and Additional Solicitor Generals Pinky Anand, Maninder Singh, PS Patwalia, Tushar Mehta and PS Narsimha also got extension.

Narendra Modi says Paris Agreement is a shared world legacy as he visits France: On bilateral ties, Modi said the two countries want to strengthen ties through trade, technology, innovation, investment, energy, education and enterprise. Two soldiers killed, 4 injured as militants attack Army convoy in Kulgam: This comes after reports of exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. The CBSE Class 10 results are out, pass percentage falls sharply: Officials said nationwide pass percentages have been on a decline since 2014. At least 12 killed as explosions rock funeral for politician’s son in Kabul: However, the Afghan media reported the toll to be as high as 18. Both NCP and CPM refuse to participate in the Election Commission’s EVM challenge: Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party opened registration for its parallel EVM hackathon that it will conduct as part of its protest against the poll monitoring body. NIA carries out raids in Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana to uncover suspected militancy funding by Pakistan: Searches were conducted early on Saturday at the homes of the close aides and kins of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.