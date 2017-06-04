Two people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district last month, PTI reported. The two main accused, Rajan and Kadam Singh alias Shivam, were arrested by a special investigation team with the help of the state police, Additional Superintendent of Police Prtabal Pratap Singh told the news agency.

The accused are believed to have confessed to their involvement in the violence. They have been sent to jail. Meanwhile, the local administration restored internet services in the district, Saharanpur District Magistrate PK Pandey confirmed.

On May 9, a police chowki was set on fire and several vehicles were torched by an angry mob. Several incidents of caste violence were reported from the region last month. On May 23, one person was killed and at least two others were injured in clashes.