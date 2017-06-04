Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Sunday said that more “leftist violence” is unleashed in Kerala, “more the Lotus will blossom here”, reported ANI. Shah’s comments come a day after he blamed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the political violence in the state, especially Kannur. “He is responsible because he is the chief minister,” he had said during his three-day visit to the state.

“We will have offices in every district in India by December 2019,” Shah said after he laid the foundation stone of the state BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

He also held meetings with party office bearers and RSS leaders on Saturday wih focus on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He asked them about the number of programmes attended by the BJP state office-bearers in their constituencies and the number times they had visited their areas in a month.

Shah told the state leaders to work for the party 24 hours a day, reported The New Indian Express. He said he would visit the state in October next to review the preparations for the general elections.

On the first two days of his visit to Kerala, Shah met several senior churches functionaries, reported IANS. Speaking to party workers on Saturday, Shah said the BJP could come to power in the state only with the support of Christians, Muslims and Dalits. “The BJP should conduct activities to secure the trust of Christians, Muslims and Dalits,” Shah said, according to Mathrubhumi.

Shah said the Centre had allotted Rs 1,50,000 crore for development projects in Kerala, reported News18. He said the Narendra Modi government had allocated Rs 194 crore to transform Kochi into a smart city, Rs 1,257 crore for Kochi Metro and Rs 180 crores for micro-irrigation projects in the region.