The number of registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed the one-crore mark, PTI reported on Sunday. Transport department data shows 1,05,67,712 registered vehicles in the Capital till May 25.

According to the data, there are 31,72,842 registered cars and 66,48,730 scooters and motorcycles in the city. The Capital has 2,25,438 goods carriers, 1,18,424 motor cabs, 1,16,092 mopeds, 1,06,082 passenger three-wheelers, 68,692 goods three-wheelers, 35,332 buses, 31,555 e-rickshaws and 30,207 maxi cabs.

Delhi has been grappling with air pollution for the past few years. Pollution levels have been shooting up after Diwali, reaching worrying levels in the winter months every year. In November 2014, the National Green Tribunal had barred vehicles that are more than 15 years old from plying in the Capital.