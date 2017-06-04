The Indian Railways has been directed to pay Rs 75,000 to a passenger who had to face inconvenience after his reserved seat was occupied by else. The incident took place on the Dakshin Express, PTI reported. The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission upheld the district forum’s previous order which asked the Railways to pay Rs 75,000 to the passenger.

V Vijay Kumar was travelling from Vishakhapatnam to New Delhi on March 30, 2013 when the incident took place. He had claimed that his reserved lower berth had been occupied by some people who had barged into the compartment at Bina station in Madhya Pradesh. He had also alleged that these passengers had created a lot of nuisance and inconvenience to him as well as the other passengers on the train.

Kumar said he had gone around looking for the ticket checker or a railway official to complain about the unknown people, but no one was to be found.

The district forum had also asked the Railways to deduct one third of the compensation from the salary of the ticket checker who had failed to ensure that the aggrieved passenger’s seat was not used by anyone else, PTI reported. The Delhi consumer commission has also upheld the order. “The compensation of Rs 75,000 awarded by the district forum is reasonable and appropriate,” the bench said.