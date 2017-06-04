The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has set up its first electric vehicle charging stations in its offices in Delhi and Noida, PTI reported on Saturday. NTPC said that it was planning to set up several charging stations across the National Capital Region and some in other cities as well in the near future.

The objective behind setting up electronic vehicle charging points is to promote clean energy transportation, it said. The project is in line with the Narendra Modi government’s vision to have only electric vehicles in India by 2030 to reduce pollution as well as cut fuel import costs. “The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country,” Power Minister Piyush Goyal had said in April.

Last week, Nagpur had become the first city in the country to have 200 electric vehicles, including taxis, buses, e-rickshaw and autos. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had inaugurated India’s first multi-modal electric vehicle project at the Nagpur Airport Complex.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Elon Musk on Twitter had said thet India was the largest market for solar power. “India commits to sell only electric cars by 2030,” he said while sharing a World Economic Forum report that talked about the government’s plans. However, he had earlier said that Tesla would delay its electric vehicle project in India because of lack of local component suppliers.