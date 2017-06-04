A Surat resident was detained by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday night for alleged links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency, reported ANI. Investigators said they found his name from phone records of two hawala operators arrested on terror charges by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from Mumbai in May.

The accused is believed to have transferred money to the accounts of the suspected ISI agents arrested last month. The investigators have yet to confirm if the detained man was involved in terror activities or he only had business dealings with the suspected ISI agents, an unidentified official told The Times of India.