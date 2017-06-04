A look at the headlines right now:

At least 6 people killed in car and stabbing attack in London, three attackers shot dead, say police: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a ‘potential act of terrorism’. Zee Media will not cover India-Pakistan cricket match ‘in support of armed forces’, says Subhash Chandra: The Rajya Sabha MP said terror and cricket could not go together, and that it was better to act now than outrage after ‘ceasefire violations’. ‘Leftist violence’ in Kerala will help the lotus bloom, says Amit Shah: The BJP president asked the party workers to conduct activities to secure the trust of Christians, Dalits and Muslims. Gujarat ATS detains man with suspected ISI links in Surat: Investigators found his number from the call records of two hawala operators arrested last month for alleged links with the Pakistani intelligence agency. Indian Coast Guard rescues 27 workers from flooded barge off Karnataka: Dredger Ibis had sent out a distress call on Saturday afternoon triggering rescue operations. Indian Railways told to pay Rs 75,000 compensation to passenger whose reserved seat was occupied: One-third of the amount will be deducted from the salary of the ticket checker, who was on duty on the Dakshin Express when the incident took place. NTPC forays into electric vehicle charging business, installs stations in Delhi and Noida: The power giant said the objective was to promote clean energy transportation. Delhi has more than one crore registered vehicles, data reveals: There are 31,72,842 cars and 66,48,730 scooters and motorcycles in the city. according to information collected till May 25. Two arrested in connection with Saharanpur violence last month: The local administration has also restored internet services in the district. GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process.