The big news: Three London attackers shot dead by police, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Zee Media decided not to cover India-Pakistan match ‘in support of armed forces’, and Amit Shah said Left’s violence in Kerala would help BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 6 people killed in car and stabbing attack in London, three attackers shot dead, say police: UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was being treated as a ‘potential act of terrorism’.
- Zee Media will not cover India-Pakistan cricket match ‘in support of armed forces’, says Subhash Chandra: The Rajya Sabha MP said terror and cricket could not go together, and that it was better to act now than outrage after ‘ceasefire violations’.
- ‘Leftist violence’ in Kerala will help the lotus bloom, says Amit Shah: The BJP president asked the party workers to conduct activities to secure the trust of Christians, Dalits and Muslims.
- Gujarat ATS detains man with suspected ISI links in Surat: Investigators found his number from the call records of two hawala operators arrested last month for alleged links with the Pakistani intelligence agency.
- Indian Coast Guard rescues 27 workers from flooded barge off Karnataka: Dredger Ibis had sent out a distress call on Saturday afternoon triggering rescue operations.
- Indian Railways told to pay Rs 75,000 compensation to passenger whose reserved seat was occupied: One-third of the amount will be deducted from the salary of the ticket checker, who was on duty on the Dakshin Express when the incident took place.
- NTPC forays into electric vehicle charging business, installs stations in Delhi and Noida: The power giant said the objective was to promote clean energy transportation.
- Delhi has more than one crore registered vehicles, data reveals: There are 31,72,842 cars and 66,48,730 scooters and motorcycles in the city. according to information collected till May 25.
- Two arrested in connection with Saharanpur violence last month: The local administration has also restored internet services in the district.
- GST Council fixes tax rates for gold, diamond, footwear, biscuits and others: The finance ministers also approved draft rules to help with the transition process.